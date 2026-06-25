Mirzapur The Movie Teaser: 'Bhaukaal', 'OG Gang Is Back'; Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Starrer Impresses Netizens, But Fans Miss Vikrant Massey

Mirzapur The Movie Teaser | YouTube

Mirzapur is undoubtedly one of the most popular OTT shows. Till now, we have watched three seasons of the series, and now, it is time to witness Mirzapur The Movie on the big screens. The makers have created a movie set against the backdrop and featuring the characters of the show, and on Thursday, the teaser of the film was released.

The teaser of Mirzapur The Movie is impressive, and it promises to be a grand big-screen outing. All the actors who were a part of the show are also there in the film, apart from Vikrant Massey. Watch the teaser below...

Netizens Review Mirzapur The Movie Teaser

The teaser of Mirzapur The Movie has impressed netizens. An X user wrote, "The OG gang is so backkkk😭 with definitely some new cast for same roles...an untold story taking place in 2018...what more can I say...it's gonna be so great...really missed the one liners of Kaleen Bhaiya...overall teaser was good (sic)."

Another netizen tweeted, "#MirzapurThemovie Bhukaal,bawal,badass. Pure cinematic scale, elevated action, blood Signature style 'Bhaukaal' (sic)."

One more X user wrote, "A certified BANGER!!!...that dark and witty humour is maintained...though there are some changes in the character but they are equally talented...writing looks very strong, expect it to be violent...💪 But the teaser is too long, looked like a proper trailer...😅 Definitely a strong contender to emerge as one of the biggest hits if the other assets and movie turns out to be good as there are not many releases in September...let's see... (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

The teaser has surely impressed the netizens, and now, all eyes will be on the trailer of the film.

Mirzapur The Movie Release Date

Mirzapur The Movie is slated to release on September 4, 2026. While the series was loved by one and all, it will be interesting to see what response the film will get at the box office.