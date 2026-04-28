'Full Paisa Vasool': Divyenndu Aka Munna Bhiaya Talks About Mirzapur The Film

Divyenndu On Mirzapur The Movie | YouTube

Mirzapur is undoubtedly one of the most popular Indian OTT series. Till now, we have watched three seasons of the show, and now, the makers are making a movie on it. Titled Mirzapur The Film, it stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anjum Sharma, and Sonal Chauhan.

Recently, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Divyenndu aka Munna Bhaiya opened up about Mirzapur The Film. He said, "It’s gonna be big, very big. So much fun shooting that one; it’s going to be full paisa vasool. It is something people are waiting for. Let me not oversell it or reveal things, varna log bohot zyada karte hain, but whatever we have done is glorious."

Divyenndu's character died in season 2, but now Munna Bhaiya will make a comeback in the movie.

Mirzapur The Film Release Date

Mirzapur The Film is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited movies of the year. It is directed by Gurmeet Singh and will hit the big screens on September 4, 2026. For now, the film is getting a solo release.

The fans of the show are looking forward to watching Mirzapur The Film on the big screens.

Divyenndu Upcoming Projects

Divyenndu has a couple of interesting projects lined up. He will next be seen in Glory, which is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 1, 2026. The series also stars Pulkit Samrat, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, and Yashpal Sharma.

The actor will also be seen in the Telugu film Peddi, which stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie was slated to release on April 30, 2026, but it has been postponed to June 25, 2026.