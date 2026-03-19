Mirzapur: The Movie To Hit Cinemas In September; Ali Fazal Reveals 'Bhot Maza Aayega...' At Prime Video Event In Mumbai

Mirzapur: The Movie To Hit Cinemas In September |

The OG cast of Mirzapur, including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, and Ali Fazal, are returning, this time for a feature film. The release date for Mirzapur: The Movie was announced by the makers at an Amazon Prime Video event held in Mumbai. During the event, a lineup of 55 films and series scheduled for release this year was unveiled, with Mirzapur: The Movie being one of the highlights.

Mirzapur: The Movie Release Date

Mirzapur: The Movie will be released in theaters on September 4, 2026. Prime Video announced the release date with caption, "Gaddi khoon bahake hi milti hai, yehi niyam hai. Mirzapur ka Bhaukaal ab bade parde par."

Sharing the update on the movie, Ali said, "Bhot bhot maza aane wala hai." The actor further added, "Already hamne shoot kar liya hai. We had a lot of fun."

Mirzapur: The Movie Cast & Crew

Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Excel Entertainment, with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar serving as producers. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The star-studded cast includes Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak, Anangsha Biswas, Shubhrajyoti Barat, and Prashansa Sharma, making it one of the most anticipated ensemble casts of the year.

Mirzapur: The Movie Expected Storyline

Mirzapur: The Movie is expected to expand the gritty crime world of Purvanchal that was first established in the series. The movie is expected to follow familiar power struggles and turf wars among key players like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Bhaiya. Fans speculate the film may explore untold chapters of the franchise, possibly even revisiting characters thought lost, thanks to hints dropped by lead Ali Fazal, who teased a Peaky Blinders‑style approach where “dead people walking” could reappear. With new cast additions and intense narratives, the movie aims to deliver fresh twists while staying true to Mirzapur's violent, high‑stakes universe.