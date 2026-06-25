Mirzapur The Movie Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Starrer Promises To Be Grand Big-Screen Outing - Watch

Mirzapur The Movie Teaser | YouTube

Amazon Prime Video's series Mirzapur started streaming in 2018. It received a fantastic response, and till now, we have watched three seasons of the show. Now, the makers have turned the series into a movie titled Mirzapur The Movie, and on Thursday, the teaser of the film was released.

Excel Entertainment took to social media to share the teaser and wrote, "Witness the epic untold story, this September. Get ready for bhaukaal on the big screen. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie only in cinemas on 4th September in Hindi & Telugu (sic)." Watch the teaser below...

So, the story of Mirzapur The Movie starts in 2018, when the first season of the show was released. It introduces us to all the characters, but it will be interesting to see whether the film will have a new storyline or it will be similar to what we got to watch in the first season of the series.

One thing that is very clearly visible in the teaser is that Mirzapur The Movie has been made on a grand scale. The production value looks better, and it promises to be something that we would like to watch on the big screen.

Mirzapur The Movie Cast

Mirzapur The Movie features all the prominent actors that we got to see in the series, like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, and Sheeba Chaddha. But, of course, Tripathi, Fazal, and Divyendu steal the show.

There are two new actors who have joined the cast: Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. While the story is set in 2018, Vikrant Massey is not a part of the film, and the teaser gives us a hint that Kumar has replaced him in the movie.

Mirzapur The Movie Release Date

Mirzapur The Movie is slated to release on September 4, 2026. It will be interesting to see what response the film will get at the box office.