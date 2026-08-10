Rajkummar Rao Starrer Prahaar To Clash At Box Office With Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur The Movie: Report

Prahaar Vs Mirzapur The Movie? | YouTube

Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar was slated to release on August 7, 2026. The teaser of the film was released in June, and it had grabbed everyone's attention. However, the movie was postponed, and the makers have not yet announced the new release date.

Now, according to a report in Mid-Day, the makers of the Rajkummar Rao-starrer are eyeing a release for their film on September 4, 2026. On the same date, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Mirzapur The Movie is slated to hit the big screens. So, it might be Prahaar vs Mirzapur The Movie at the box office.

An insider told the tabloid, “That makes the decision tricky for the makers of Prahaar. Mirzapur has three seasons of streaming history behind it and an established fan base. The question within trade circles is how much of that digital fandom will convert into a paid theatrical audience.”

Prahaar Based On Ujjwal Nikam

Meanwhile, Prahaar is based on lawyer Ujjwal Nikam and the high-profile case that he fought against terrorist Ajmal Kasab after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The movie is directed by Avinash Arun and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead role.

Mirzapur The Movie Trailer

A few weeks ago, the teaser of Mirzapur The Movie was released, and it had received a good response. While the makers are getting old characters back in the film, there are some new entrants as well.

The trailer of the film will be launched in Mumbai on Tuesday, and the audience is keen to watch it.

Prahaar & Eetha Postponed

Well, Maddock Films' two movies, Prahaar and Eetha, were supposed to release in August. While the Rajkummar Rao-starrer was slated to release on August 7, 2026, Eetha was supposed to hit the big screens on August 28, 2026.

There have been reports that even the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is postponed; however, there's no official confirmation about it.