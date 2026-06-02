Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj's Ashram In Vrindavan After RCB's IPL 2026 Win | VIDEO

RCB superstar Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have headed to Vrindavan to meet spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj. Kohli and Anushka's visit comes after RCB made it back-to-back IPL title wins, beating the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The power couple are staunch devotees, and have often made trips to Vrindavan in recent times.

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Videos and photographs of the couple meeting Premanand Maharaj at his ashram quickly surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention from fans. The visit came shortly after Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured back-to-back IPL titles by defeating the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday, capping off another memorable season for the franchise.

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Virat and Anushka's spiritual ties to Premanand Maharaj

For Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, visits to Premanand Maharaj have become a regular part of their spiritual journey. The couple first drew widespread attention with their Vrindavan visit in January 2023, when they sought blessings from the revered guru.

They have since returned on multiple occasions, including in January and May 2025, attending satsangs and spending time at the ashram away from the public spotlight. Kohli had visited Vrindavan during the IPL 2026 season, in the aftermath of the LizLaz like controversy.

Known for their strong faith, Kohli and Anushka have often turned to spiritual retreats following significant moments in their lives and careers. Their latest visit comes shortly after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title triumph, continuing a pattern of seeking blessings and expressing gratitude during major milestones.