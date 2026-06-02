Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Enjoy Post-RCB Victory Celebration In Ahmedabad; Mentalist Shares Inside Pictures

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Enjoy Post-Victory Celebration In Ahmedabad; Mentalist Shares Inside Pictures |

The celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 title victory are still going strong. After lifting their second IPL trophy on May 31, the franchise hosted a special celebration evening for players, support staff and their families in Ahmedabad.

Among the guests at the event was renowned mentalist Aakarsh Bhat, who later shared a series of inside pictures from the memorable evening on social media. Along with the photographs, Bhat also revealed some interesting details about his interaction with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and several RCB stars.

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Recalling his experience, the mentalist admitted that he initially assumed Virat and Anushka might not be interested in participating in the magic session. However, he was pleasantly surprised by their reaction.

"We thought Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma would say no to magic. Surprisingly, it was quite the opposite! They both thoroughly enjoyed it. Plus, Anushka literally gave a jaw-dropping reaction to one of the acts. I wish someone recorded that moment," he wrote.

The fun reportedly didn't stop there. According to Aakarsh, several members of the IPL-winning squad enthusiastically joined the session and became part of the interactive performances.

"What followed was even more crazy! Andy Flower, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Vicky Ostwal, Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt all joined in for the fun. It felt more like I was performing for my college mates. They were so humble, super fun and enthusiastic. This event will be etched in my memory," he added.

What Anushka Sharma wore for the celebration?

Anushka Sharma's evening look also grabbed attention online. Opting for comfort over glamour after the high-pressure final, the actress wore a purple checks antifit kurta crafted from handwoven cotton, paired with a classic white pyjama set. The outfit, reportedly priced at ₹6,250, was completed with traditional Kolhapuri-style flats, perfectly complementing her understated fashion aesthetic.

The celebration evening came after an emotional night for the franchise and its supporters. Following RCB's title-winning victory, Virat Kohli was seen sharing heartfelt moments with teammates, family members, and fans. Videos of Kohli gifting his batting pads to supporters, interacting with Krunal Pandya's son, and celebrating alongside Anushka Sharma quickly went viral across social media.