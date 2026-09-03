Hanuman Ansh: Video Of Muslim Man Watching Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic Barefoot Goes Viral - Watch

Muslim Man Watches Hanuman Ansh | X / Instagram

Hanuman Ansh has become the talk of the town for multiple reasons. The film has been performing very well at the box office, and the makers have also confirmed that a sequel to Neem Karoli Baba's biopic is being planned. Now, a video from a theatre has gone viral on social media in which a Muslim man is seen watching Hanuman Ansh, and that too barefoot. The video has grabbed everyone's attention on social media.

Watch the video below...

You watched or not ? pic.twitter.com/m99ePJffK2 — Bhagavad Gita 🪷 (@Geetashloks) September 2, 2026

Netizens React To Hanuman Ansh Viral Video

Reacting to the video of a Muslim man watching Hanuman Ansh without footwear, a netizen tweeted, "Woh bhi chappal utaar ke (sic)." Another X user wrote, "India without politics (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Today, the theater showed some indigestible truth. An elderly Rahim uncle, having removed his shoes, was watching the Hanuman Ansh film in the cinema hall with great devotion. This scene is truly unparalleled (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh, which was released on August 7, 2026, without any pre-release buzz, collected Rs. 10 lakh on its first day. The film earned Rs. 1.48 crore net in India in two weeks. It was expected that it would be out of the theatres after two weeks' low run at the box office. But, miraculously, during its third week, the film showed a huge jump at the box office.

After a good run in its third week, the film had a fantastic fourth weekend, and now, even during the weekdays, Hanuman Ansh is performing excellently. The movie in 27 days has earned Rs. 61 crore net at the box office in India.

For now, we can expect the movie's lifetime collection to be around Rs. 80-90 crore. However, we won't be surprised if it crosses the Rs. 100 crore mark as well.

Reportedly, Hanuman Ansh was made on a budget of Rs. 2 crore. So, it is a blockbuster at the box office.