Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic Earns ₹7.25 Crore On Day 27, Crosses ₹60 Crore Mark

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection | YouTube

After a drop on Monday, Hanuman Ansh showed a fantastic jump at the box office on Tuesday and earned Rs. 8.50 crore net in India. On Tuesdays, movies perform better, as the ticket rates are reasonable. So, it was expected that on Wednesday, Vishal Chaturvedi's directorial would show a drop at the box office. But, despite the drop, the movie has managed to collect an impressive amount. According to Sacnilk, on its fourth Wednesday, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs. 7.25 crore net in India.

In 27 days, the movie has collected Rs. 61.38 crore net in India, and the domestic gross collection stands at Rs. 72.32 crore.

Hanuman Ansh Budget

Hanuman Ansh was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 2 crore. So, with a net collection of over Rs. 60 crore, the film is already a blockbuster. It is expected that in the coming days also, Hanuman Ansh will continue to perform well at the box office. For now, we can expect its lifetime collection to be around Rs. 80-90 crore. But we won't be surprised if it crosses the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh Vs Toxic

For the past two days, Hanuman Ansh has been performing better than Toxic at the box office. The former, which was just released in Hindi, collected Rs. 8.50 crore net on Tuesday and Rs. 7.25 crore net on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Toxic earned Rs. 7.85 crore net (all languages) on Tuesday and Rs. 5.10 crore net (all languages) on Wednesday.

Hanuman Ansh Low Opening

Hanuman Ansh took a low opening of Rs. 10 lakh at the box office, and in two weeks it earned Rs. 1.48 crore net in India. But during its third week, the film showed a miraculous jump and started collecting a fantastic amount.