Hanuman Ansh: Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic Is All Set To Get A Sequel, Confirms Director Vishal Chaturvedi

Hanuman Ansh Sequel Confirmed | Instagram

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, has become one of the most successful films of the year. The movie, which is a biopic on Neem Karoli Baba, has earned Rs. 54.13 crore net in India in 26 days against the reported budget of Rs. 2 crore. Now, here's an exciting update about the movie. Hanuman Ansh is all set to get a sequel, and it was confirmed by Vishal.

While talking to the audience at a multiplex in Agra, Vishal revealed the plans for the sequel. He stated that part 2 of Hanuman Ansh will explore important chapters from Baba’s life, and it will focus on his birthplace, Firozabad, before moving to Agra, Mathura and other locations associated with his life and spiritual journey.

Part 2 is expected to take the narrative deeper into the life of Neem Karoli Baba. We are sure that the audience who have watched Hanuman Ansh will surely look forward to watching the sequel.

Kangana Ranaut Reviews Hanuman Ansh

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to share her review of Hanuman Ansh. She wrote, "#hanumanansh is not a movie it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first hand experience of #neemkaroribaba. Skip your therapy and go watch it (sic)."

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh was released on August 7, 2026. The film hit the big screens without any pre-release buzz, and in two weeks, it earned Rs. 4.48 crore net at the box office in India. However, during its third week, the film showed a miraculous jump at the box office.

Despite competition with Toxic, during its fourth week, Hanuman Ansh managed to leave a strong mark at the box office, and on Monday and Tuesday, the film performed better than the Hindi-dubbed version of the Yash starrer.