Toxic Box Office Collection Day 8: Yash Starrer Drops Again; Earns ₹5.10 Crore On Its Second Wednesday

Toxic Box Office Collection | YouTube

Yash starrer Toxic is not having a great run at the box office. After an opening of Rs. 101.10 crore net in India, the film started showing a drop in numbers. On its seventh day, the Geetu Mohandas directorial earned Rs. 7.85 crore, and now, all eyes are on the film's second Wednesday collection. According to Sacnilk, on Day 8, Toxic earned approximately Rs. 5.10 crore net (all languages) in India, taking the total to Rs. 234.70 crore net (all languages). The domestic gross collection stands at Rs. 280.25 crore.

Toxic Worldwide Gross Collection

Toxic on Wednesday collected Rs. 1 crore internationally, taking the overseas gross collection to Rs. 41.75 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 322 crore.

Toxic Hindi Box Office Collection

While Toxic was shot in Kannada and English, it is the Hindi dubbed version that has been performing the best. Till now, the Hindi version has minted Rs. 142.50 crore net at the box office in India, and the original Kannada version has earned only Rs. 55.05 crore net.

The Telugu version has collected Rs. 25.08 crore net, and the Tamil and Malayalam versions have earned Rs. 9.77 crore net and Rs. 2.30 crore net, respectively.

Toxic Budget

The numbers that Toxic has earned are not bad. But, reportedly, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore. So, if we compare the budget and the collection, then the movie is heading to become a huge flop at the box office.

It will be interesting to see what response it will get at the box office during its second weekend. Toxic will face tough competition from Mizapur: The Movie. The Pankaj Tripathi starrer, which will release on September 4, 2026, has generated a fantastic pre-release buzz, and it is expected to take a bumper opening at the box office.