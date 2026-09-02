 Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7: Yash Starrer Shows Minimal Growth On Tuesday, Earns ₹8.20 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentToxic Box Office Collection Day 7: Yash Starrer Shows Minimal Growth On Tuesday, Earns ₹8.20 Crore

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7: Yash Starrer Shows Minimal Growth On Tuesday, Earns ₹8.20 Crore

Yash's Toxic returned to growth on Tuesday, collecting Rs. 8.20 crore net across languages in India. The Day 7 figure was 7.2% higher than Monday's Rs. 7.65 crore and pushed the film's domestic net total to Rs. 229.95 crore. Toxic had earlier amassed Rs. 214.10 crore during its five-day extended opening weekend before Monday's steep decline.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, September 02, 2026, 08:45 AM IST
Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7: Yash Starrer Shows Minimal Growth On Tuesday, Earns ₹8.20 Crore
Toxic Box Office Collection | YouTube

After a great start at the box office, Yash-starrer Toxic showed a drop in numbers. Even during the weekend, the film failed to show a huge jump at the box office. During its first extended weekend (five-day), Toxic earned Rs. 214.10 crore net (all languages) in India. On Monday, the movie witnessed a huge drop, and it only earned Rs. 7.65 crore net (all languages). Now, all eyes were on the film's Tuesday collection.

On Tuesdays, movies show a jump at the box office due to affordable ticket prices, and the same thing happened with Toxic. According to Sacnilk, the Yash-starrer earned Rs. 8.20 crore net (all languages) in India on Tuesday. So, it witnessed a growth of 7.20% in collections, taking the seven-day total to Rs. 229.95 crore net (all languages) in India.

Toxic Hindi Box Office Collection

While Toxic was originally shot in Kannada and English, the film's Hindi version has been performing the best. On Tuesday, the Hindi-dubbed version earned Rs. 5.60 crore net, while the original Kannada version collected only Rs. 1.75 crore net.

Read Also
Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Gives Shout-Out To Toxic Star Yash; Fans Hope For A Collaboration
Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Gives Shout-Out To Toxic Star Yash; Fans Hope For A Collaboration

Toxic Worldwide Box Office Collection

On Tuesday, Toxic collected Rs. 1.50 crore internationally, taking the overseas gross to Rs. 40.75 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 313.55 crore.

Toxic Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, reportedly, Toxic was made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore. So, if we look at the budget, the collection is underwhelming.

Read Also
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Neeb Karori Baba's Biopic Performs Better Than Toxic Hindi On...
Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Neeb Karori Baba's Biopic Performs Better Than Toxic Hindi On...

Mirzapur: The Movie Arrives Friday

The Yash-starrer doesn't have a huge window at the box office, as coming Friday, Mirzapur: The Movie is slated to hit the big screens. The pre-release buzz of Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is very good, and it is expected to take a good opening at the box office.

So, let's wait and watch how much Toxic will collect at the box office during its second week.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source