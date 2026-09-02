Toxic Box Office Collection Day 7: Yash Starrer Shows Minimal Growth On Tuesday, Earns ₹8.20 Crore

Toxic Box Office Collection | YouTube

After a great start at the box office, Yash-starrer Toxic showed a drop in numbers. Even during the weekend, the film failed to show a huge jump at the box office. During its first extended weekend (five-day), Toxic earned Rs. 214.10 crore net (all languages) in India. On Monday, the movie witnessed a huge drop, and it only earned Rs. 7.65 crore net (all languages). Now, all eyes were on the film's Tuesday collection.

On Tuesdays, movies show a jump at the box office due to affordable ticket prices, and the same thing happened with Toxic. According to Sacnilk, the Yash-starrer earned Rs. 8.20 crore net (all languages) in India on Tuesday. So, it witnessed a growth of 7.20% in collections, taking the seven-day total to Rs. 229.95 crore net (all languages) in India.

Toxic Hindi Box Office Collection

While Toxic was originally shot in Kannada and English, the film's Hindi version has been performing the best. On Tuesday, the Hindi-dubbed version earned Rs. 5.60 crore net, while the original Kannada version collected only Rs. 1.75 crore net.

Toxic Worldwide Box Office Collection

On Tuesday, Toxic collected Rs. 1.50 crore internationally, taking the overseas gross to Rs. 40.75 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 313.55 crore.

Toxic Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, reportedly, Toxic was made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore. So, if we look at the budget, the collection is underwhelming.

Mirzapur: The Movie Arrives Friday

The Yash-starrer doesn't have a huge window at the box office, as coming Friday, Mirzapur: The Movie is slated to hit the big screens. The pre-release buzz of Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is very good, and it is expected to take a good opening at the box office.

So, let's wait and watch how much Toxic will collect at the box office during its second week.