Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Gives Shout-Out To Toxic Star Yash; Fans Hope For A Collaboration

Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Supports Yash's Toxic | Instagram

Yash-starrer Toxic has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience. The film took a bumper opening at the box office, but later failed to keep the momentum and continued to show a drop in numbers. On social media, the movie is being trolled, and while many Kannada celebrities have come out in support of Yash and Toxic, none of the Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the movie. However, it looks like Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar watched the film, and that's why he decided to give a shout-out to Yash.

Dhar didn't write any long review, but on his Instagram story, he just shared a poster of Toxic and wrote, "Yash" along with muscle and heart emojis. Check out the post below...

Fans React To Aditya Dhar's Post

Well, fans have gone berserk on social media after seeing that Dhar has come forward to support Yash, and they are hoping that the two will collaborate soon. A fan tweeted, "Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar himself watched and appreciated our man @TheNameIsYash ! 🔥 Meanwhile, there’s an irrelevant, outdated director and lady foot-licker barking every day! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Aditya Dhar's Instagram story 🔥 Can we expect Yash x Dhar ❤️‍🔥?! (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "#Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar shows his support for Yash and #Toxic. 🔥 A great filmmaker understands and appreciates a great cinematic attempt better than anyone else. ❤️‍🔥 When a filmmaker recognizes another filmmaker’s vision, it’s a celebration of cinema itself (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Toxic Box Office Collection

Toxic took a bumper opening of Rs. 101.10 crore net (all languages) in India. However, after a fantastic start, it showed a drop, and in six days, the movie has earned Rs. 221.75 crore net at the domestic box office. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore.