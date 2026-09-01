Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash & Kiara Advani's Film Sees 67.6% Drop On First Monday Amid Criticism, Collects ₹7.45 Crore

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6 | Photo Via YouTube

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has maintained its box office run, although collections have fallen considerably since its opening. One of the year's most anticipated releases, the Geetu Mohandas-directed film faced multiple delays before finally hitting theatres on August 26. However, the film has disappointed a section of the audience, with social media users and critics raising concerns about its storyline and execution. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, on Day 6, which was the first Monday, Toxic recorded an India gross collection of approximately Rs 7.45 crore across 13,400 shows. This represents a steep 67.6% drop from Day 5, when the film collected around Rs 23 crore.

In Other Languages

Hindi contributed the highest share with Rs 4.40 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 2 crore. Telugu added Rs 68 lakh, Tamil contributed Rs 30 lakh, while Malayalam collections stood at approximately Rs 7 lakh.

With the Day 6 earnings, Toxic’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 264.80 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 221.55 crore. Overseas, the film added approximately Rs 2 crore on Day 6, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 39.25 crore.

The film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 304.05 crore.

Toxic Budget

While the makers have not officially revealed the film's budget, reports have suggested that Toxic has been mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore.

While crossing Rs 300 crore worldwide is a notable milestone, Toxic still has a long way to go to recover its reported investment and move towards profitability.

Toxic Review

Toxic has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"