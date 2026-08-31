'I Feel Immensely Bad For The Producer': Akshay Oberoi Reacts To Yash's Toxic Being Leaked Hours After Theatrical Release

Akshay Oberoi Reacts To Yash's Toxic Being Leaked Hours After Theatrical Release |

Yash’s Toxic was reportedly leaked online hours after its theatrical release, raising concerns around piracy. Akshay Oberoi, who plays Tony in the film, has now addressed the leak and chosen to look at the situation from a more positive perspective. The actor pointed out that, unlike some films that have surfaced online even before their theatrical release, Toxic remained secure until after it reached cinemas.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Akshay said, “Some films have been leaked even before they hit the screens… But at least it only leaked post coming out in the cinema.” He admitted that he was not aware of the leak initially and went on to discuss how devastating it can be when a film is leaked even before its official release.

Akshay highlighted how films can sometimes be compromised even before reaching theatres, saying, “I mean like there have been stories that are just so terrifying that, you know, like data, a disk, a hard disk leaked from some studio and now the thing is out even before it hits the cinema.” He expressed sympathy for everyone involved in making a film, adding that he feels “immensely bad for the producer, the actors and so many people who put so much hard work.” However, he reiterated, “Thank God, that didn’t happen with us.”

The actor also explained that concerns around piracy are one of the reasons filmmakers and cast members remain tight-lipped about their projects before release. According to Akshay, the Toxic team deliberately avoided revealing details about the film or its storyline during promotions.

“That’s also why everyone is so fiercely protective. Like we didn’t talk about the film or the story at all. If you notice, no one gave any interviews,” he said.

Akshay further urged audiences to experience Toxic the way it was intended, on the big screen, and stressed that viewers should respect the effort that goes into making a film and watch it in theatres.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a Kannada-language action thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas and headlined by Yash. The film, which marks Yash’s return to the big screen after KGF Chapter 2, was released theatrically on March 19, 2026. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The film’s music is composed by Charan Raj, while Jomon T. John serves as the cinematographer.