Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Will Yash Starrer Pass The Monday Test?

Toxic Box Office Collection | YouTube

Yash starrer Toxic took a bumper opening at the box office and collected Rs. 101.10 crore net (all languages) in India. However, it looks like the movie was impacted by negative reviews from critics and the audience, as it later started showing a drop at the box office. During its first extended weekend (5-day), the movie earned Rs. 214.10 crore net (all languages) in India, according to Sacnilk. Now, all eyes are on the movie's first Monday collection.

On its fifth day, Toxic earned Rs. 23 crore net (all languages) in India, and now, as per early estimates, the movie might show a huge drop and earn around Rs. 8-9 crore on its day six. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well. So, we can expect the six-day total to be around Rs. 222-225 crore net.

Toxic Budget

According to reports, the Yash starrer is made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore. So, if we look at the box office numbers and the budget, then the collection is underwhelming. The film needs to collect a good amount on Monday and later stay steady at the box office during weekdays.

So, let's wait and watch how much the movie will earn in the coming days.

Toxic Box Office Collection Worldwide

Toxic has been getting an average response overseas as well. The film collected Rs. 37.25 gross internationally, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs. 293.20 crore. Well, soon it will enter the Rs. 300 crore club with its worldwide gross collection.

Toxic Review

The Free Press Journal gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"