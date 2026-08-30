Kiara Advani To Lead Ki & Ka 2 After Toxic With Yash? Here's What Reports Say

Actress Kiara Advani could soon add another interesting project to her upcoming film slate. After sharing the screen with Yash in Toxic, she is reportedly being considered for the female lead in Ki & Ka 2, a sequel to R Balki’s 2016 romantic drama.

According to a report by Jagran, the makers are working on a new story for the franchise rather than directly continuing the events of the first film. Kiara has reportedly been approached to play the female protagonist.

Kiara is said to have shown interest in the project, although she has not officially signed the film yet. The makers are also reportedly searching for the male lead, with the casting yet to be finalised.

Ki & Ka 2 may go on floors by end of 2026

The project is reportedly currently in the development and pre-production stage. If everything progresses as planned, shooting could begin towards the end of 2026.

However, several key details about the film are yet to be officially confirmed. The makers have not announced the complete cast, director, production schedule or release date. There is also no official word yet on which OTT platform, if any, will eventually stream the film.

What is Ki & Ka 2 about?

The proposed sequel is reportedly being planned as a fresh chapter within the Ki & Ka franchise. Instead of taking the story forward from where the original film ended, the makers are said to be developing a new narrative around the central idea of Ki and Ka.

The original Ki & Ka starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor and explored gender roles within marriage. The film followed a married couple who challenged traditional expectations by reversing conventional household and career responsibilities.

The sequel is expected to retain the franchise’s focus on relationships and gender dynamics while introducing a different storyline and characters.

Kiara currently in the spotlight for Toxic

Meanwhile, Kiara has been making headlines for Toxic. The film has sparked discussion on social media, particularly over some of the intimate and bold scenes featuring the two actors.

Some of Kiara’s scenes have also drawn criticism and trolling online.