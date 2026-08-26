Kiara Advani Embraces Her ‘Hot Mom’ Era In A Bold Bronze Corset Gown At Toxic Pre-Release Event |

Kiara Advani is clearly in her bold corset era and her latest appearance at the Toxic pre-release event in Chennai is another instance of just how effortlessly she is embracing it. Stepping out in a striking bronze ensemble from That Antique Piece, Kiara brought together structured corsetry and dramatic draping for a look that was impossible to miss. She completed the ensemble with statement jewellery.

The highlight of the outfit was undoubtedly the metallic bronze corset. Featuring a structured bustier silhouette, the corset was detailed with intricate textures and vertical panels that added depth to its gleaming finish. The strapless neckline beautifully framed her shoulders, while the fitted structure gave the entire look a powerful and sculpted appeal.

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She paired it with a matching draped skirt, which brought a softer and more fluid contrast to the sharp corset. The fabric gathered around the waist and flowed down into a dramatic silhouette, while the fringed detailing added plenty of movement and texture to the monochromatic look.

Another eye-catching element was the matching sheer stole, casually draped across one shoulder and flowing down with long tassels. Instead of adding a conventional layer, the sheer piece brought an almost theatrical touch to the ensemble, making the bronze-on-bronze look feel even more glamorous.

Kiara kept her accessories statement-worthy but balanced. Her Outhouse earrings added a hint of sparkle, complementing the warm metallic tones of the outfit without competing with the detailed corset. A few delicate rings completed the styling.

For her beauty look, Kiara opted for soft, voluminous waves, giving the structured ensemble a more relaxed and feminine finish. Bronzed makeup, defined eyes and a nude lip worked perfectly with the warm colour palette.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Kiara has embraced a corset-inspired silhouette in recent months.

Since returning to the spotlight after welcoming her first child, the actor has been experimenting with structured bustiers, corseted gowns and figure-hugging silhouettes, particularly during her Toxic promotional appearances.