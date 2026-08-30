Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash & Kiara Advani's Film Crosses ₹250 Crore Worldwide Amid Reported ₹500 Crore Budget

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, which hit theatres on August 26 after several delays, is witnessing a steady run at the box office despite facing massive criticism on social media. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the action drama features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, on Day 4, Toxic collected Rs 24.50 crore net across 17,612 shows in India, registering a 9.9% drop from its Day 3 collection of Rs 27.20 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 190.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 227.50 crore.

The film also maintained its overseas presence, collecting Rs 4 crore on Day 4. Its overseas gross collection has now reached Rs 27.25 crore. Combining the India and overseas earnings, Toxic has recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 254.75 crore so far.

In Other Languages

The Day 4 collection was led by the Hindi version, which contributed Rs 15.50 crore. The Kannada version collected Rs 6.60 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 1.50 crore, Tamil at Rs 75 lakh and Malayalam at Rs 15 lakh.

Toxic Budget

While the makers have not officially revealed the film's budget, reports have suggested that Toxic has been mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore.

If that reported figure is accurate, Toxic still has a long way to go before recovering its production cost through theatrical earnings alone

Toxic Review

Toxic has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"