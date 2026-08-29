'Taking Kannada Cinema To Global Stage': Rishab Shetty Praises Yash Amid Criticism Of Toxic, Calls Film A 'Daring Experiment'

Rishab Shetty Praises Yash's Toxic | Instagram / YouTube

Yash-starrer Toxic, which was released on August 26, 2026, received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience. But it has been facing a lot of criticism on social media, and after a bumper opening at the box office, the movie has been showing a drop in numbers. However, clearly, the Kannada film industry has come in support of Yash. After Upendra and Kichcha Sudeepa, now Kantara actor Rishab Shetty has praised the movie and Yash on X (Twitter).

He tweeted, "As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed. Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn’t mean the track is wrong. The effort that goes into telling a story, and the journey it takes from being a thought in the mind to becoming a film on screen, is humongous (sic)."

As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed.



Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on… — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) August 29, 2026

Shetty further praised Yash for surrendering himself to a character and a world that demands a larger-than-life performance. The Kantara star called the movie a 'daring experiment' and wrote that he stands with Yash.

Shetty Backs Yash

The Jai Hanuman actor further wrote, "We love you for the love you have for taking Kannada cinema to the global stage." He concluded the tweet by giving his best wishes to the producers and director Geetu Mohandas.

Toxic Release Date

Toxic was undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie was supposed to release in March this year, but got postponed to June. Later, the makers pushed it once again, and finally, it was released on August 26. The audience had high expectations from the film, but it failed to make a mark.