Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash Starrer Sees 8.5% Drop On Sunday, Worldwide Collection Nears ₹300 Crore

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth, was released on August 26 after facing several delays. The film has now completed five days at the box office, and its latest numbers show a decline from the previous day.

Toxic Day 5 Box Office Collection

According to the latest figures on Sacnilk, Toxic collected approximately Rs 23 crore net in India on Day 5 (first Sunday) across 16,241 shows. The film registered an 8.5% drop compared with its Day 4 net collection of Rs 25.15 crore.

With this, the film’s total India gross collection has reached around Rs 255.95 crore, while its India net collection stands at approximately Rs 214.10 crore.

The film also maintained its overseas business, collecting around Rs 2 crore on Day 5. Its overseas gross total has now reached Rs 29.25 crore. As a result, Toxic has accumulated an estimated Rs 285.20 crore worldwide gross so far.

In Other Languages

Hindi: Rs 14.50 crore

Kannada: Rs 6.40 crore

Telugu: Rs 1.40 crore

Tamil: Rs 60 lakh

Malayalam: Rs 10 lakh

Toxic Budget

While the makers have not officially revealed the film's budget, reports have suggested that Toxic has been mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore.

For now, Toxic’s Day 5 performance can be described as decent but not strong enough for a film carrying such a massive reported budget. Its performance over the coming days and its second-week hold will be crucial in determining its final box-office verdict.

Toxic Review

Toxic has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"