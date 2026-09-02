Mahesh Babu's Son Gautam Ghattamaneni's Alleged 0.5 Rating For Yash’s Toxic Goes VIRAL; Netizens React 'Bro Is Honest' |

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni has caught the internet’s attention after his alleged Letterboxd profile surfaced online, with his rating for Yash-starrer Toxic becoming a major talking point. As per screenshots circulating on social media and reports, Gautam gave the Geetu Mohandas directorial just 0.5 stars.

The profile, which appears to belong to a serious movie buff, has ratings for more than 400 films across languages and genres. Its bio reads, “Opinions are my own. It’s really not that deep yo.” The profile reportedly has around 4.3K followers and follows only seven accounts. While the Toxic rating is visible in screenshots circulating online, the rating was not listed when the profile was checked recently, suggesting that some ratings may have been removed or hidden after the account gained attention.

Gautam Ghattamaneni ratings on recent films pic.twitter.com/HqPeLgOKnU — SAI (@urstrulysaiii) August 31, 2026

Gautam Ghattamaneni

Irumudi - 3 stars ichadu 🔥

Toxic - 1/2 😂😂

DC - 4🔥 https://t.co/9swDpD3tqH pic.twitter.com/1qYwT2Ky7S — Mr.ఇడియట్ (@Flicks_Robin) August 31, 2026

Interestingly, Gautam’s alleged ratings also suggest that he does not necessarily go easy on films featuring his father. Screenshots of his earlier ratings show him giving five stars each to Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri and 1: Nenokkadine, while Brahmotsavam received just one star. He also reportedly rated Nijam and Vamsi two stars each. These ratings have since become a talking point among fans, particularly because of the stark difference in how he has rated different films from his father’s filmography.

As Gautam’s alleged Toxic rating went viral on social media, netizens were quick to share their reactions. A user commenting on India Today’s post wrote, “Bro is honest,” while another called it a “Perfect review.” One user pointed out that Gautam had given similar ratings to some of his father Mahesh Babu’s films, while another urged people to respect his opinion, writing, “Let’s respect his choice.”

Gautam Ghattamaneni is the son of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and former actress Namrata Shirodkar, and the elder brother of Sitara Ghattamaneni. Born on August 31, 2006, he has largely stayed away from the spotlight despite being part of one of Telugu cinema’s best-known families. Gautam made his on-screen debut as a child in 2014 with Sukumar’s 1: Nenokkadine, in which he played the younger version of Mahesh Babu’s character. After completing his schooling at the International School of Hyderabad, he enrolled at New York University to pursue a four-year drama course. He has also participated in theatre and mime performances during his studies, signalling his interest in pursuing acting.