Quote Of The Day By Mahesh Babu: 'In Fitness, There Are No Shortcuts'

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Telugu cinema superstar Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 51st birthday today, August 9. Over the years, the actor has not only earned a massive fan following with his performances but has also shared several thoughts on fitness, happiness, personal growth and his approach towards work.

Known for his disciplined lifestyle and understated personality, Mahesh Babu has often spoken about the importance of consistency and putting in the effort rather than looking for quick results.

On fitness, the actor once said, “In fitness, there are no short cuts. It involves immense discipline and hard work.” His words underline the importance of maintaining consistency and treating fitness as a long-term commitment rather than a temporary goal.

Mahesh Babu has also spoken about the connection between happiness, stress and one's appearance. “Stress and looks are directly connected as far as I am concerned. If you are happy, you look good.” For the actor, looking good appears to begin with feeling good, with a positive state of mind playing an important role in overall well-being.

His philosophy also extends to personal growth and adapting to change. “Everyone should change; otherwise, you can't grow as a person in life.” The quote reflects his belief that evolving with time is an essential part of becoming a better version of oneself.

When it comes to his acting career, Mahesh Babu has maintained that he does not chase a particular dream role. “I don't have any dream role. I give my 100% to every character I play, and when the film clicks, it automatically becomes a dream role.”