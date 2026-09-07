Toxic Makers Offered Only ₹30 Crore For OTT Rights After Film Fails To Make Mark At Box Office: Report

Toxic OTT Deal | YouTube

Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth, was touted to be one of the biggest hits of the year. However, that didn't happen, and after a fantastic start, the movie started dropping at the box office, and for now, it is a flop. The film's box office fate might affect its OTT deal, as before the release, the makers had reportedly not sold the film to any digital streaming platform.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that before the release, an OTT platform had offered the Toxic team a whopping amount of Rs. 150 crore for the post-theatrical digital streaming rights. But the makers wanted a higher amount of Rs. 200 crore. The source stated that Yash was confident that the movie would perform very well at the box office, and after the release, it might get a deal of Rs. 200 crore.

Only Rs. 30 Crore For Toxic OTT Deal?

The source further stated that now the makers are being offered only Rs. 30 crore for digital rights. The source said, "The digital players are now offering an amount as low as Rs. 30 crore for the post-theatrical streaming rights for all languages. The biggest offer has come from Zee 5." Reportedly, the makers are also contemplating a completely new edit for the digital version, hoping to get a higher amount from the OTT deal.

However, there's no official confirmation about Toxic's OTT deal.

Toxic Box Office Collection

Toxic took an opening of Rs. 101.10 crore net (all languages) in India. But later, it started showing a drop at the box office. On its day 12, the film earned Rs. 2.42 crore net (all languages), taking the domestic net total to Rs. 245.75 crore net.

Meanwhile, the worldwide gross box office stands at Rs. 337.80 crore.