Toxic Box Office Collection: Yash And Kiara Advani's Film Witnesses Low Day 12 Earnings Of ₹2.35 Crore

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 12 | Photo Via YouTube

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups , which hit theatres on August 26, has witnessed a challenging run at the box office despite being one of the year’s most anticipated releases. The Yash-led film features a strong ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film arrived in cinemas after multiple delays and generated considerable buzz before release. However, mixed to negative reactions from audiences and critics appear to have affected its theatrical performance.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 12

According to Sacnilk, Toxic collected Rs 2.42 crore net in India on Day 12, across 1,775 shows, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 293.30 crore and India net collection to Rs 245.75 crore so far. Overseas, the film earned Rs 50 lakh on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 44.50 crore and worldwide gross collection to Rs 337.80 crore.

In Other Languages

The Kannada version contributed the bulk of the day’s earnings with Rs 1.45 crore, while the Hindi version collected Rs 85 lakh. The Telugu version added Rs 5 lakh, the Tamil version Rs 2 lakh, and another reported language collection stood at Rs 1 lakh.

Toxic Budget

While the makers have not officially revealed the film’s budget, reports suggest that Toxic has been mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore.

With Toxic entering another week and witnessing a significant slowdown in its daily earnings, the Yash starrer faces a challenging road ahead at the box office.

Toxic Review

Toxic has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"