Toxic X Review: 'Disaster Of The Decade,' 'Exhausting Watch'; Netizens DISAPPOINTED With Yash's Film Over Bold Scenes, Climax Wins Praise

Toxic X Review | Photo Via YouTube

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups released worldwide on August 26 amid high expectations, particularly as it marks Yash's first theatrical release since the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2. The film had already generated buzz and controversy ahead of its release, with its trailer drawing criticism from some social media users over its portrayal of women.

As Toxic hit theatres, audiences who watched the film on its first day took to X to share their initial reactions. While the film has received mixed responses, several viewers expressed disappointment with the overall execution and particularly pointed out the film's bold scenes. Some went as far as calling it an "exhausting watch" and a "disaster of the decade."

Toxic X Review

However, the reactions were not entirely negative. The climax appears to have emerged as one of the film's most appreciated aspects, with some viewers praising the way the story concludes.

Several users took to X to express their disappointment with the film, particularly criticising its first half, pacing and bold sequences. One user wrote, “First half of #TOXIC was straight up torture. Feels like watching a 90-minute trailer. Editing is completely off, zero emotional connection, and scene after scene just drags on. My friends literally walked out. Pure pain.”

Another user compared the film unfavourably with Adipurush, writing, “#Yash surpasses #Prabhas. Toxic has officially beaten Adipurush and claimed the title of the shittiest movie ever in Indian cinema history.”

The film's sexual content also came under criticism, with one viewer stating, “Too many forced s*x scenes in the name of boldness may damage the image #Yash built through #KGF. It all feels so unnecessary!”

Another social media user similarly wrote, “More sexual content, less story and substance. The excessive provocative elements feel unnecessary and may negatively influence young audiences. More provocation, less cinema.”



Check it out:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The film features a prominent ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.