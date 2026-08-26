Toxic: Yash Fans Dance To Dhol Beats Outside Bengaluru Theatre As He Returns To Big Screen After 4 Years, Hundreds Gather To Watch Film- VIDEO

Yash Fans Dance To Dhol Beats Outside Bengaluru Theatre | Photo Via X

Kannada superstar Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups finally hit theatres on Wednesday, August 26, following several delays. Marking the highly anticipated release, hundreds of enthusiastic fans gathered at the historic Narthaki Theatre on Kempegowda Road in Bengaluru, turning the venue into a hub of celebration and excitement.

Yash Fans Go Wild As Toxic Hits Theatres

The first-day screening at Narthaki Theatre turned into a festive celebration, with fans arriving in large numbers to catch the much-awaited film. The excitement peaked as enthusiastic Yash fans danced to dhol beats outside the theatre, creating a lively atmosphere and marking the actor’s return to the big screen after four years, following the release of KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022.

Check out the video:

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Hundreds of enthusiastic moviegoers gathered at the historic Narthaki Theatre on Kempegowda Road to witness the screening of the movie 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'.



The movie thriller features actor Yash and actresses Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma… pic.twitter.com/T2b2rc6Hgz — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic has generated considerable anticipation among fans, particularly because of Yash’s popularity following the success of the K.G.F. franchise.

The film features a prominent ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The film has opened in theatres across India in Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Yash Defends Toxic Amid Backlash Over Women's Portrayal

Yash earlier addressed the backlash surrounding Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups at the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad on August 22, amid criticism over the portrayal of women in the film's trailer.

He said that the trailer does not reflect this aspect of the film, Yash added, "There is a voice for women in this film, unlike how it is coming across in the trailer."

He concluded by urging the women in the audience to watch the film, adding that all you girls would have a blast” and an amazing experience.

Toxic Release Dates

Originally scheduled for release on April 10, 2025, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups faced several delays. The film was later announced for March 19, 2026, which would have clashed with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, the release was postponed again amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

It was subsequently scheduled for June 4, 2026, but was delayed once more to allow for better global distribution. After multiple postponements, Toxic finally hit theatres on August 26, 2026.