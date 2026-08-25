'Don't Record Scenes': Yash Makes Special Request To Fans Ahead Of Toxic Release, Urges Viewers To Avoid Spilling Spoilers

Yash's Special Request To Fans Ahead Of Toxic Release |

Toxic is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2026. Ahead of the film’s release, Yash took to social media to make a sincere request to audiences: refrain from recording scenes inside theatres or sharing them online. The actor and co-producer of the film urged viewers not to reveal spoilers or ruin the cinematic experience for others.

In a lengthy note, Yash wrote, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is not just a film for us, it's years of heart poured into a world we built frame by frame, scene by scene, choice by choice. Every technician, artist, and crew member involved in the making and release of this film intends for you to have a similar experience. An experience made for the big screen as a community.”

Yash also thanked fans for their overwhelming love and support ahead of the release, particularly acknowledging the “thunderous” response to the film’s advance bookings. He then urged audiences to continue showing their support while ensuring that the film’s content remains protected from leaks.

He added, “There's one thing we sincerely request from you, let the experience unfold the way it is meant to. Don't record scenes from the movie in theatres and post them on social media; don't give away story beats and spoilers and ruin it for others.”

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Concluding his appeal, Yash urged fans to preserve the theatrical experience for everyone, saying, “Let the next person walk into the world of Toxic exactly the way you did.”

As per the latest Sacnilk report, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has generated around Rs. 41.75 crore in worldwide gross advance bookings, including blocked seats, ahead of its release. The Geetu Mohandas-directed gangster action drama is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on August 26, 2026. Headlined by Yash, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic marks Yash’s first major theatrical release after KGF: Chapter 2.