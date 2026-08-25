Toxic Star Huma Qureshi Proves Black Never Goes Out Of Style In Off-Shoulder, Bold Gown In Chennai

By: Aanchal C | August 25, 2026
Huma Qureshi shared a series of stunning pictures from the recent Toxic event, writing, "Chennai, thank you for all the love you’ve showered on us. ❤️🔥"
In the photos, the actress oozed old-school glamour in a chic black gown which was equal parts bold and elegant
The stunning ensemble featured an off-shoulder neckline, a gathered and knotted detail across the bust and a fitted bodice that flaunted her curves
Huma kept the jewellery relatively restrained, choosing ornate drop earrings and a sleek bracelet, allowing the gown to remain the focal point
She completed the outfit with black heels featuring a noticeable crystal embellishment
Defined eyes, sculpted cheeks and a muted nude-pink lip finished the beauty look, maintaining the elegant mood
Her straight hair was swept behind her shoulders, letting the bold neckline and exquisite pieces of jewellery do all the talking
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