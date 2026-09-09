Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Day 5 Collection: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's Film Holds Steady, Earns ₹15.85 Crore

Mirzapur" The Movie Box Office Day 5 Collection | Photo via X

Gurmmeet Singh's Mirzapur: The Movie continued its strong run at the box office on Tuesday (September 8). The film recorded a net collection of Rs 15.85 crore in India on Day 5, with 10,686 shows, according to the latest figures.

As per Sacnilk, the fifth-day collection is almost similar to Monday's earnings. The film had collected Rs 16 crore net on Day 4, marking a marginal 0.9 per cent decline on Tuesday.

With this addition, Mirzapur: The Movie has taken its total India net collection to Rs 125.60 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 149.97 crore.

The film has also maintained a steady presence in overseas markets. It earned Rs 3.50 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 27 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 176.97 crore.

Mirzapur The Movie Day-Wise Box Office Collection

The film opened with Rs 25.75 crore on its first Friday. It witnessed a good jump over the weekend, earning Ra 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday. After the weekend, collections dropped to Rs 16 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 15.85 crore on Tuesday.

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 25.75 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 32 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 36 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 16 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 15.85 crore

Total India Net: Rs 125.60 crore

Total India Gross: Rs 149.97 crore

Total Overseas Gross: Rs 27 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 176.97 crore

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is about the battle for control of Mirzapur, with old rivalries returning and new threats entering the picture. The story revolves around power struggles, blood debts and contenders fighting to claim control of the city's dangerous underworld.

The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Mohit Malik and others. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.