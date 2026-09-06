Mirzapur: The Movie Screening Turns Violent As Ali Fazal And Divyenndu's Fans Exchange Kicks, Punches, Hit Each Other With Belts - VIDEO

A screening of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Ravi Kishan's Mirzapur: The Movie reportedly turned chaotic after a group of viewers allegedly got into a physical fight inside a cinema hall. A video from the theatre has surfaced on social media , showing several youngsters involved in a heated brawl. According to claims being made online, the argument allegedly took place between fans of Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) and Guddu Bhaiya (Ali), two of the most popular characters from the Mirzapur franchise.

The now-viral video shows viewers pushing and hitting each other, with belts, kicks and punches reportedly being used during the fight.

Viral video shows fight inside theatre

The video, which was shared on X, appears to have been recorded by someone sitting inside the cinema while the film was being screened.

Several people can be seen involved in the altercation, while others try to intervene and bring the situation under control. Towards the end of the clip, some viewers attempt to separate those fighting, but the argument continues as the youngsters move towards the theatre aisle.

Was the fight between Munna and Guddu fans?

While the reason behind the altercation is not known yet, people heard in the viral video reportedly claim that the fight was between supporters of Munna and Guddu.

The red-coloured cinema seats visible in the footage have also led some users to speculate that the incident may have taken place at a PVR cinema. However, there is no official confirmation about the theatre or its location.

Fresh Lafda at PVR while watching Mirzapur 😭



During the screening of the Mirzapur movie, a fight broke out between a Munna fan and a Guddu fan, and it turned into a physical brawl.



People watched two movies in one ticket 😭



Someone even said, ‘300 vasool ho gaye’ 😭 pic.twitter.com/EUWaGFh3B4 — Chota Don (@choga_don) September 6, 2026

There has also been speculation that the incident could have taken place in Maharashtra based on the language and manner of speaking heard in the video. However, this too remains unverified.

Fight reportedly took place during second-day screening

Mirzapur: The Movie released in cinemas on Friday (September 4). Since the video was reportedly posted late on Saturday night, it is being speculated that the incident may have occurred during a second-day screening.

There has been no statement from the theatre regarding the alleged incident so far.

Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection

Meanwhile, Mirzapur: The Movie has recorded a strong start at the box office. The film reportedly earned Rs 25.75 crore net in India on Friday, followed by Rs 32 crore net on Saturday.

Its India collection has reached Rs 57.75 crore net and Rs 69.30 crore gross, while its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 79.55 crore.