Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi And Ali Fazal Starrer Shows Strong Growth, Earns ₹32 Crore

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Mirzapur: The Movie released in theatres on September 4 and opened to a strong response at the box office, riding on the massive popularity of the Mirzapur franchise, which has already enjoyed three successful seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, on Day 2, Mirzapur: The Movie collected a net Rs 32 crore across 11,256 shows in India. This takes its total India gross collection to Rs 69.30 crore, while its total India net collection stands at Rs 57.75 crore so far.

The film also continued its run overseas, collecting Rs 6 crore on Day 2 and taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 10.25 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 79.55 crore.

In the Hindi market, the film earned Rs 31.75 crore from 11,090 shows on Day 2, while its Telugu version collected Rs 25 lakh.

Mirzapur: The Movie Budget

While the makers have not officially revealed the film's budget, reports suggest that Mirzapur: The Movie has been made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore.

Considering the reported budget, the Day 2 performance can be termed good, especially given that the film has already crossed the Rs 75 crore mark in worldwide gross collections within two days. A strong first weekend could put it in a comfortable position for the remainder of its theatrical run.

Mirzapur: The Movie Cast

The film brings back several popular actors, including Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Anangsha Biswas, Sheeba Chadha and Harshita Gaur, in their familiar roles. Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, Ravi Kishan, Mohit Malik and Sushant Singh are among the new additions to the cast.

Mirzapur: The Movie Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Mirzapur The Movie does not reinvent the franchise, but it gives fans another chance to spend time with its much-loved characters. The predictable story and slightly stretched second half hold it back from being a truly great big-screen outing. Still, fans of the series are likely to have a good time. And don't leave immediately after the credits. Some of the film's best moments come in the post-credit scene, so stay seated till the very end."