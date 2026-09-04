Mirzapur The Movie X Review: 'Peak Mass Entertainer', 'Proper Bhaukal'; Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Impresses Netizens

Mirzapur The Movie X Review | YouTube

One of the most-awaited films of the year, Mirzapur: The Movie, has hit the big screens. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Ravi Kishan, and others. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and the trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie grabbed everyone's attention. Well, many people have already watched the film, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#MirzapurTheMovie: WINNER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐ PEAK MASS ENTERTAINER... The iconic web series gets a big-screen upgrade – and the result is a roaring, ruthless, razor-sharp entertainer that works big time... SURE-SHOT HIT (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Mirzapur turns the raw, intense franchise into a larger-than-life big-screen spectacle with full mass entertainment. #KaleenBhaiya and #MunnaBhaiya together at their most ruthless and powerful performance will last their impact on audiences. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ -- fired entertainment (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "I just watch blockbuster movie #MirzapurTheMovie What an Amazing Movie😍 Loved it❤️ Thank u @TripathiiPankaj @alifazal9 @divyenndu @ravikishann @RasikaDugal @ShriyaP for giving such a wonderful movie🎥 My Review : ⭐️⭐⭐⭐⭐ (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

#MirzapurTheMovie: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐

PEAK MASS ENTERTAINER... The iconic web series gets a big-screen upgrade – and the result is a roaring, ruthless, razor-sharp entertainer that works big time... SURE-SHOT HIT. #MirzapurTheMovieReview #Mirzapur — filmyview143 (@RahulSaroy80949) September 4, 2026

#Mirzapur turns the raw, intense franchise into a larger-than-life big-screen spectacle with full mass entertainment.#KaleenBhaiya and #MunnaBhaiya together at their most ruthless and powerful performance will last their impact on audiences.



⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ -- fired entertainment pic.twitter.com/eX3WOZ4tIk — MR bond.🪳🪳🪳🪳🪳🪳🪳 (@charya_h) September 4, 2026

#MirzapurTheMovie Review ⭐⭐⭐✨ (3.5)



Mirzapur finally arrives on the big screen and thankfully it still has that raw, ruthless flavour that made the series so addictive.



Pankaj Tripathi is terrific as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal brings the right intensity as Guddu Pandit, while… pic.twitter.com/bzAYVJFyCJ — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) September 4, 2026

#MirzapurTheMovie Is A Well-Made Crime Thriller That Blends THRILL,EMOTION,ACTION And DRAMA Effectively. #Mirzapur 🥶🥶



The Biggest Strength Of The Series Was Always Its CHARACTERS And Their Layered Writing And Thankfully That Strength Carries Over To The Film As Well. The… pic.twitter.com/KjfQaCbczt — Mr Jaat (@Mrjaat0007) September 4, 2026

Well, clearly, Mirzapur: The Movie has left netizens impressed.

Mirzapur: The Movie Advance Booking

The film is expected to take a bumper opening at the box office. It sold more than 3.20 lakh tickets for its first day during the advance booking. According to Sacnilk, during the advance booking, Mirzapur earned Rs. 9.19 crore gross without block seats, and with block seats, the collection was Rs. 12.55 crore gross.

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection

Well, it is expected that on its first day, Mirzapur: The Movie will earn around Rs. 20-25 crore at the box office, which will be an excellent opening. With mostly positive reviews from the audience, we can expect the film to show a good jump at the box office during the weekend.