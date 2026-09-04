Mirzapur The Movie Review: Ali Fazal, Divvyendu And Pankaj Tripathi's Film Is A Decent Big-Screen Extension Of The Hit Series

Mirzapur The Movie Review |

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divvyendu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Duggal, Sheeba Chadha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Mohit Mallik and others

Director: Gurmmeet Singh

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 3 stars

After three seasons that became hugely popular with audiences, Mirzapur is back, this time on the big screen. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie brings back several familiar faces while also introducing a few new characters.

The film opens with a well-choreographed action sequence featuring brothers Guddu and Bablu (played by Ali Fazal and Jitendra Kumar, respectively) immediately reminding you of the world the series has built over the years.

The film’s story revolves around one central question: Who will sit on the throne of Mirzapur, and who will ultimately rule the city?

A major portion of the first half is spent introducing the characters and setting up the story.

There are also references to the first season. For those who have watched the series, these moments work as a good revision, while newcomers can also understand what is happening without feeling lost.

Story And Screenplay

The characters still have the same charm and aura that made them popular in the series. The first half has a good mix of drama, action, rivalry, politics, power games and business, along with some comic relief.

The interval comes at an interesting point and leaves you curious about what happens next. There may not be any major twists or shocking turns, but the film manages to keep you engaged.

However, the story is quite predictable, especially for those who have followed all three seasons. There is not much that feels completely new. The second half also starts feeling stretched, and the film could have been slightly shorter.

One of the strengths is the dialogue writing. Several dialogues in the first half are whistle-worthy, with the scenes between Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu standing out as some of the best moments.

Actors' Performances

The returning cast continues to be one of the biggest strengths of the franchise. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi and the rest of the cast fit comfortably into their familiar characters.

Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu particularly shine in their scenes together, bringing the same energy and attitude that fans have enjoyed in the series.

The new additions also fit well into the story. Ravi Kishan, Mohit Malik and Jitendra Kumar bring their own flavour to their respective roles and add something fresh to the familiar world.

Direction

Gurmmeet Singh keeps the tone of Mirzapur intact. The action, drama, politics and power struggles are presented in a way that feels familiar to fans of the series. The pacing works better in the first half, while the second half could have been tighter.

Music

The music is well balanced with the story. Songs like “Vaaroon” and “Saanson Ki Mala” add a romantic touch, while Rajasthani and Haryanvi tracks playing during certain action sequences fit the mood and setting nicely.

FPJ Verdict

Mirzapur The Movie does not reinvent the franchise, but it gives fans another chance to spend time with its much-loved characters. The predictable story and slightly stretched second half hold it back from being a truly great big-screen outing.

Still, fans of the series are likely to have a good time. And don't leave immediately after the credits. Some of the film's best moments come in the post-credit scene, so stay seated till the very end.