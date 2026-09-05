Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu And Ali Fazal-Starrer Opens Strong, Earns ₹24.75 Crore

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Mirzapur: The Movie has finally arrived on the big screen. Released on September 4, the film marks the theatrical continuation of the hugely popular Mirzapur franchise, which has already enjoyed three successful seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

The film brings back popular actors including Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Anangsha Biswas, Sheeba Chadha and Harshita Gaur in their familiar roles. Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, Ravi Kishan, Mohit Malik and Sushant Singh are among the new additions to the cast.

Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Day 1

According to Sacnilk, on Day 1, Mirzapur: The Movie recorded an impressive Rs 24.75 crore India net, with the Hindi version contributing Rs 24.60 crore and the Telugu version adding around Rs 15 lakh. The film was screened across 11,135 shows. Its India gross collection for the opening day stood at approximately Rs 29.70 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie Budget

While the makers have not officially revealed the film's budget, reports suggest that Mirzapur: The Movie has been made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore

Considering this reported budget, the Day 1 collection can be described as good.

Overall, Rs 24.75 crore on Day 1 is a good opening for a Rs 100 crore film, and the real test now lies in its weekend growth and Monday hold.

Mirzapur: The Movie Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Mirzapur The Movie does not reinvent the franchise, but it gives fans another chance to spend time with its much-loved characters. The predictable story and slightly stretched second half hold it back from being a truly great big-screen outing. Still, fans of the series are likely to have a good time. And don't leave immediately after the credits. Some of the film's best moments come in the post-credit scene, so stay seated till the very end."