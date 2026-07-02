Anushka Sharma Fashion Mystery Revealed: How Did The Actor's Mini Turn Into Floor-Length Outfit In Other Pics |

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently grabbed attention with her stylish appearance alongside husband and cricketer Virat Kohli at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash between India Women and Australia Women at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London. While the couple's loved-up moments and fashionable outing won hearts online, it was Anushka's outfit that unexpectedly sparked a social media mystery.

The star couple was also seen catching up with close friends, including former India head coach Ravi Shastri, former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Sophie Dhawan. Several photos and videos from the match quickly went viral, with fans praising Anushka's effortless summer style.

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In most of the pictures, Anushka was seen wearing a chic powder blue mini dress, perfectly suited for the sunny day at the stadium. However, confusion began when Sophie Dhawan shared a group photograph from the stands on Instagram. In that image, Anushka appeared to be wearing what looked like the same blue dress, but in a floor-length version.

The contrasting outfit lengths left fans scratching their heads, with many wondering whether Anushka had changed outfits or if there was another explanation. The apparent difference soon became a talking point across social media.

Curious netizens flooded Sophie's Instagram comments with questions. One of the most-liked comments read, "How come Anushka is wearing a short dress in one photo and one long dress in the other photo?"

Putting the speculation to rest, Sophie Dhawan personally responded to the comment and explained the reason behind the visual confusion. She wrote, "the photo was taken from the ICC page and made longer to fit the portrait size."

Sophie Dhawan respons to Anushka Sharma's blue dress mystery. |

Her clarification revealed that the image had been digitally extended to suit a portrait format, making Anushka's mini dress appear much longer than it actually was. The illusion was a result of image editing and AI-assisted resizing rather than a wardrobe change.