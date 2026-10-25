Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Begin Training In Mumbai Ahead Of New Zealand ODI Series

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Begin Training In Mumbai |

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have begun their preparations for India's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, with videos of the two star batters training individually going viral on social media. The former India captains were spotted honing their skills ahead of the five-match series, scheduled to begin next month.

Virat Kohli Returns To The Nets

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Kohli was spotted training at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, where he spent time working on his batting ahead of India's next assignment. Videos circulating on social media showed the right-handed batter practising his shots in the nets as he continued his preparations for the New Zealand series. The former India captain will be keen to carry his form into the upcoming matches.

Rohit trains in BKC, meets Ranji team

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Rohit returned to the nets in Mumbai as he stepped up his preparations for the ODI series against New Zealand. The veteran opener was seen training at the MCA ground in BKC, with fans sharing visuals of his session on social media. His return to practice comes as India prepare for an important assignment in the 50-over format.

Apart from his training session, Rohit also met members of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team in their dressing room. The meeting took place ahead of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy clash against Haryana, which begins on Monday. His visit offered an opportunity to interact with players representing his domestic team.

India will play a five-match ODI series against New Zealand from November 4 to 15, 2026, with the opening match scheduled in Auckland. The second and third ODIs will take place in Wellington on November 7 and Hamilton on November 10, respectively, before the final two matches are played in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15.