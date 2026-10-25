 Harmanpreet Kaur Rescues India After Early Collapse, Smashes 8th Century In IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI
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Harmanpreet Kaur Rescues India After Early Collapse, Smashes 8th Century In IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI

Harmanpreet Kaur has built on her rich form and struck a sensational century in Vadodara on Sunday. Walked in after India lost two early wickets, the former skipper built partnerships with Pratika Rawal and Deepti Sharma to wrestle back control of the proceedings. It was her 8th ODI century, the second most by an Indian in WODIs behind Smriti Mandhana.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur Rescues India After Early Collapse, Smashes 8th Century In IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI
harmanpreet kaur smashed a stunning century against Zimbabwe |

Harmanpreet Kaur has built on her rich form and struck a sensational century in Vadodara on Sunday. Walked in after India lost two early wickets, the former skipper built partnerships with Pratika Rawal and Deepti Sharma to wrestle back control of the proceedings. It was her 8th ODI century, the second most by an Indian in WODIs behind Smriti Mandhana.

Harmanpreet Kaur slams 8th ODI ton

Harmanpreet walked into bat after India lost captain Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in quick succession. With the score at 19/2, the veteran got to work with Pratika Rawal, making use of the field restrictions with a counter-attacking batting display.

Harman looked in omninous touch as she found boundaries with ease, threading gaps with precision. Alongside Rawal, she put on a 124-run partnership to pull India out of murky waters.

Most ODI 100s for India Women

  • 14 - Smriti Mandhana

  • 8 - Harmanpreet Kaur*

  • 7 - MIthali Raj

  • 3 - Punam Raut

  • 3 - Jemimah Rodrigues

  • 3 - Pratika Rawal

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After Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis were dismissed in quick succession, Harmanpreet put on her rebuilding shoes again, this time with vice-captain Deepti Sharma. The left-right duo took India well past the 270 mark with a century partnership of their own.

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