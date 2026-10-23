IND W vs ZIM W 1st ODI: Pratika Rawal's Century Powers India To 9-Wicket Win In Vadodara; Lead Series 1-0 | X

India Women defeated Zimbabwe Women by nine wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series after a brilliant century from Pratika Rawal at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Chasing a target of 198 runs, India reached 200/1 in 27.1 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Zimbabwe Women, who won the toss and elected to bat, scored 197 runs in 49.5 overs. Beloved Biza top-scored with 62 runs off 92 balls, while Mitchell Mavunga contributed 29 off 23 balls. Modester Mupachikwa added 25 runs off 44 deliveries.

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India's bowlers kept Zimbabwe under pressure throughout the innings. Shree Charani was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 23 runs in 10 overs. Kranti Gaud also impressed with three wickets for 42 runs, while Deepti Sharma claimed two wickets for 44 runs.

In reply, India got off to a strong start, with Pratika Rawal and Shafali Verma putting together an impressive opening partnership. Rawal scored an unbeaten 100 off 96 balls, while Shafali made 64 off just 33 deliveries. Their aggressive batting put India in control of the chase early in the innings.

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Smriti Mandhana remained unbeaten on 32 off 34 balls as India completed the chase comfortably. Rawal's century and Shafali's quick-fire knock helped India secure a convincing victory and take the lead in the ODI series.

The second ODI will give Zimbabwe an opportunity to bounce back, while India will look to continue their winning momentum and seal the series.