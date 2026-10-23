IND W Vs ZIM W 1st ODI: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Jinti Moni Kalita On India Debut | X

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Jinti Moni Kalita after she earned the opportunity to represent India in the Senior Women's Cricket Team in the 1st ODI against Zimbabwe Women on Friday. With her selection, Kalita has become only the second woman from Assam to represent India at the senior women's level.

Taking to his official account on social media, Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a congratulatory message celebrating the female cricketer's achievement and Assam's growing presence in Indian sports.

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Himanta Biswa Sarma's Post

"From Assam to Team India! Congratulations to Jinti Moni Kalita as she dons the Indian jersey today, becoming only the second woman from Assam to represent India in the Senior Women’s Cricket Team. It’s wonderful to see Assam’s sporting talent finding its place on the national stage. Great going, Jinti! The whole of Assam is cheering for you," Sarma wrote in his post.

The chief minister's message highlighted the significance of Kalita's achievement for Assam and aspiring women cricketers in the state. Her entry into the senior Indian team marks an important milestone for women's cricket in the region.

Wicketless On Debut

Kalita bowled five overs on her debut, however, she could not manage to get a wicket in the ODI against Zimbabwe at Vadodara International Cricket Stadium. Zimbabwe managed to score 197 runs all out after opting to bat first. Sree Charani was the pick of the bowlers as she claimed four wickets in her spell of 10 overs.

Kalita's achievement has brought pride to Assam and the state is celebrating her progress to the national stage. Her journey is also expected to inspire young players, particularly girls who aspire to pursue cricket professionally.