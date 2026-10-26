Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 4 Accused To Be Produced Before Esplanade Court Today As Police Custody Ends | File Photo

Mumbai: The four accused arrested in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing case are scheduled to be produced before the Esplanade Court today for a remand hearing, as their police custody ends.

During the previous hearing, the court had remanded them to police custody until October 26. As their custody expires today, the four accused will be produced before the court for a further remand.

The four arrested accused have been identified as Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita. They were arrested in Delhi and brought to Mumbai.

They are accused of supplying weapons to the shooters involved in the firing incident and being part of the criminal conspiracy behind the attack.