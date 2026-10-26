Aamir Khan Was Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Target Before Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: Reports

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was reportedly among the celebs targeted by the shooters involved in the October 18 firing incident linked to Tiger Shroff, according to reports. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case, and the probe has reportedly revealed that the accused had conducted reconnaissance at the homes of several prominent actors before allegedly shifting their focus to Tiger.

According to reports, the shooters had surveyed the residences of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. They allegedly changed their plans because Aamir rarely steps out in public, making it difficult for them to track his movements and carry out their plan. Tiger, who is frequently spotted outside while playing football and attending other activities, allegedly became their next target.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Alleged Threat To Aamir Khan

The reports come amid an alleged threat against Aamir following his relationship with Gauri Spratt becoming public. A social media account allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed that people like Aamir were promoting what it described as 'love jihad' and threatened to respond.

According to NDTV, the account, which used the names Tyson Bishnoi and Aarzoo Bishnoi, shared a post stating, "I, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group), are promoting this against our culture in the name of love jihad in our country by people like Aamir Khan. We will not tolerate this act and will give a befitting reply to them very soon. This thing is against our Sanatan Dharma and the country. We promise to our brothers and sisters and countrymen that whoever promotes these despicable acts, we will give them a befitting reply in our own way. We will choke the breath of those who are promoting this thing in the name of stardom."

Aamir had reportedly received threats earlier as well. However, the allegations and the claimed connection between the social media account and the gang remain subject to investigation.

11th Accused Arrested In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested 22-year-old Pranjal Thakran in Indore on Saturday in connection with the firing incident, taking the total number of people arrested in the case to 11.

Thakran, who is originally from Sonipat in Haryana, had reportedly arrived in Indore five days earlier for the treatment of his paralysed brother. Investigators suspect that he provided logistical support and financial or operational assistance to the shooters and other alleged conspirators. His exact role is being examined as the investigation continues.

Police have also recovered two firearms from Surat, Gujarat, which were allegedly used in the attack.

The firing took place on October 18, when two men allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area before fleeing on a motorcycle.