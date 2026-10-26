Tiger Shroff Attack Case: MP STF Intensifies Surveillance After Indore Arrest; 33 Bishnoi Gang Operatives Held Across State | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has stepped up surveillance of organised crime networks across the state following the arrest of Pranjal Thakran from Indore's Pardeshipura area on Saturday in connection with the attack on actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.

Thakran, allegedly associated with the Anil Pundit gang, was arrested in a joint operation by the Mumbai and Indore Police crime branches.

STF officials said the Anil Pundit gang is not active in Madhya Pradesh. However, the Mumbai incident and Thakran's arrest in Indore have prompted the agency to heighten vigilance over organised crime suspects and their associates across the state.

The renewed surveillance comes amid concerns over the alleged spread of Lawrence Bishnoi's network in Madhya Pradesh. Police have arrested 33 operatives linked to the gang so far.

The syndicate, allegedly operating from foreign soil, has been linked to more than ten criminal incidents in Bhopal, Indore, Khargone and Ashoknagar, involving extortion of crores of rupees.

Last year, after police received reports of businessmen in various districts receiving threats in Lawrence Bishnoi's name, director general of police (DGP) Kailash Makwana ordered the formation of a special team in the state.

The team, led by deputy inspector general (DIG) Rahul Lodha, investigated nearly half a dozen cases and arrested 33 operatives linked to the gang. Extortion demands were made using foreign phone numbers and virtual private networks (VPNs).

In one such incident in Bhopal, real estate and bullion businessman Gaurav Jain, a resident of Parvati Nagar on Kolar Road, received an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore.

To evade detection, gang members allegedly used VPNs and internet-based calling services with phone numbers originating from the United States and other foreign countries.

The callers identified themselves as 'Harry Boxer' and 'Harpreet Singh Saini', alias 'Tyson Bishnoi', both key operatives of the gang.

When the demanded amount was not paid, the gang allegedly brought in shooter Anand Mishra from Banda, Uttar Pradesh, to open fire at the businessman's residence to spread terror.

Police investigating links to 'Tiger' incident

Responsibility for the attack linked to actor Tiger Shroff was claimed in the name of the gang, with references to a connection to Salman Khan. The alleged involvement of shooters hired from Rajasthan resembled the modus operandi seen in criminal incidents in Madhya Pradesh.

STF officials investigated whether the Mumbai incident had any connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's network in Madhya Pradesh. However, preliminary investigations did not establish any such link.

Despite this, the agency has heightened vigilance over organised crime networks. Surveillance has also been intensified on gang members lodged in various jails and their suspected supporters following the Mumbai incident.