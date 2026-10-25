Bhopal Court Dismisses BDA's Eviction Plea Against National Herald, AJL Gets Relief In Decades-Old MP Nagar Land Dispute | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Saturday dismissed a petition filed by the Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) seeking eviction of National Herald from land allotted to its publishing company, Associated Journals Limited (AJL), in the state capital.

The BDA had filed a civil suit seeking cancellation of the allotment and eviction over alleged misuse of the land. The court delivered its ruling after concluding the hearing.

In 1981, 1.14 acres of land was allotted to AJL in the Press Complex in MP Nagar. The BDA issued a notice to the company in 2014 over alleged misuse of the land. AJL submitted its response, but the authority found it unsatisfactory, cancelled the allotment and approached the court for eviction.

Following the BDA's action, people who had purchased portions of the building submitted their respective claims. Some buyers also obtained stay orders from the High Court, prolonging the dispute.

The Hindi daily 'Navjeevan' was published from this land until it ceased publication in 1992.

In 2001, Narendra Kumar Mittal of Ganga Enterprises, New Delhi, had a large building constructed on the land on the basis of an alleged power of attorney. Subsequently, portions of the building were sold to several buyers. In Bhopal, Harmahendra Singh Bagga and Sanjay Sinha continued to work as Mittal's partners.

Advocate Vikash Gupta, appearing for AJL, said, Eviction petition of BDA has been dismissed today by district court. BDA had filed for eviction so it is relief for AJIL.