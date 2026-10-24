Massive Fire Breaks Out After PNG Gas Pipeline Bursts During Metro Work In Bhopal; Flames Rise 10 Feet High | VIDEO

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Underground PNG Gas Pipeline During Metro Work In Bhopal; Flames Rise 10 Feet High | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in an underground gas pipeline in capital Bhopal on Saturday afternoon, creating panic among residents and commuters. The fire reportedly started after a JCB machine accidentally damaged the gas pipeline during excavation work for the metro project.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm when metro construction work was underway near Chhola Bridge.

According to eyewitnesses, a JCB machine was digging the ground when the underground piped natural gas (PNG) pipeline developed a leak. Soon after, the leaking gas caught fire, sending flames up to 10 feet into the air.

The sudden fire created panic in the area, and a large crowd gathered on the bridge to witness the incident.

Police And Firefighters Reach Spot

After receiving information about the incident, police and firefighters rushed to the spot. Police personnel moved people away from the affected area to prevent any untoward incident.

A firefighting team from Chhola reached the spot and began efforts to control the flames. The firefighters sprayed water to bring the fire under control.

Gas Supply Stopped To Control Fire

Meanwhile, officials contacted Think Gas and asked the company to shut down the gas supply through the affected pipeline.

The fire was completely extinguished after the gas supply was stopped. Residents and commuters breathed a sigh of relief after the situation was brought under control.

A similar incident involving a gas pipeline leak had occurred a few months ago near Shahpura police station in Bhopal.

The latest incident has raised concerns over safety measures during excavation work near underground gas pipelines.