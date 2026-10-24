Bhopal Adampur Dumping Site Catches Fire Again, Blaze Controlled In 30 Minutes; 6.5 Lakh Tonnes Legacy Waste Clearance Deadline Looms | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at the Adampur dumping site on Friday, triggering a swift response from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). The blaze, which erupted in the upper layer of the accumulated waste, was brought under control in around 30 minutes with the help of three fire tenders, according to officials associated with the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

The incident has once again raised concerns over recurring fires at the site, where a massive pile of legacy waste remains to be cleared. The issue has already reached the Supreme Court following earlier proceedings before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The municipal corporation has submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court undertaking to clear the legacy waste within 330 days, with March 31, 2027, set as the deadline. The civic body has awarded a contract worth Rs 52 crore to Saurashtra Company to process and dispose of approximately 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of accumulated legacy waste.

Repeated fires at the dumping site have reportedly sent smoke into nearby rural settlements, raising concerns over air pollution and its impact on residents.

Friday's incident also triggered concern among municipal officials. According to sources, SBM officials initially attempted to keep the incident under wraps, but the information eventually reached newly appointed municipal commissioner Ram Prakash Ahirwar. Following this, three fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze.

SBM officials said the fire was confined to the upper portion of the waste heap and was brought under control within half an hour.

With the Supreme Court deadline approaching, the recurring fires at Adampur have renewed questions over the management of legacy waste and the urgency of completing the clearance operation within the stipulated timeframe.