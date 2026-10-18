Aamir Khan Meets Raj Thackeray At His Mumbai Residence Amid Imran Khan's Deportation Notice Row; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his Mumbai residence, Shivtirth, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his nephew, actor Imran Khan. The reason behind the meeting remains unclear, although it has sparked speculation about a possible connection to the notice issued to Imran asking him to leave India.

According to reports, Aamir's wife, Gauri Spratt, also accompanied him during the visit. Neither Aamir Khan nor Raj Thackeray has clarified the purpose of the meeting.

Imran Khan has reportedly received a notice from Mumbai's Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), directing him to leave India by October 28, 2026. He has challenged the notice by filing a petition in the Bombay High Court.

Read Also Imran Khan Moves Bombay HC Against Notice Directing Him To Leave India By October 28

The development comes after Imran and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, were detained during a protest organised by Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Is Aamir Khan's Meeting With Raj Thackeray Linked To Imran Khan's Case?

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Aamir Khan meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence, Shivtirth. The meeting comes amid reports that Aamir’s nephew, actor Imran Khan, has challenged a notice asking him to leave India in court (Source: MNS) https://t.co/R1I39SdItu — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026

Aamir Khan and Raj Thackeray share a friendly relationship, and photographs of their meetings have surfaced on social media in the past. However, the timing of their latest meeting has led to speculation that it could be connected to the situation involving Imran Khan.

Raj Thackeray has also voiced his views against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. This has further fuelled discussions about whether the meeting was related to Imran's case.

Why Were Imran Khan And Lekha Washington Detained?

On October 10, 2026, Imran Khan and Lekha Washington arrived at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan to participate in the CJP protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Both were detained during the incident.

Following the detention, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya approached the Mumbai Police and sought an inquiry into Imran's participation in the protest.

The matter gained further attention after Imran received the notice directing him to leave India. He has since challenged the notice in the Bombay High Court.