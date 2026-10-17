Imran Khan Moves Bombay HC Against Notice Directing Him To Leave India By October 28

Actor Imran Khan has challenged the FRRO's Leave India Notice before the Bombay High Court, seeking an interim stay and cancellation of the order | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 17, 2026: Actor Imran Khan has approached the Bombay High Court challenging a notice directing him to leave India by October 28 over his alleged participation in a political protest in Mumbai, calling the order arbitrary, unlawful and disproportionate.

The 43-year-old actor, a United States citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, has sought the quashing of the Leave India Notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), along with an interim stay on its implementation.

In his petition, Khan contended that the notice violated his fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. He argued that there was no provision under the existing law prohibiting OCI cardholders from participating in peaceful protests.

“The notice has been issued without disclosing any reasons, supporting material, or specific statutory contravention,” the plea stated, adding that it was issued without an inquiry, show-cause notice or an opportunity for him to explain his position.

The petition is expected to be mentioned for an urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna on October 19.

Actor Detained During Mumbai Protest

Khan was briefly detained by Mumbai Police on October 10 near August Kranti Maidan, where he had gone amid a protest linked to an agitation organised by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi.

The demonstration called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to Khan, no gathering was underway when he reached the spot. He claimed that he neither entered a restricted or barricaded area nor disobeyed any police instruction to leave. He further alleged that he was apprehended only after media personnel surrounded him while he was returning to his vehicle.

Petition Challenges Legal Basis Of Notice

The actor argued that he had not violated any provision of the Immigration and Foreigners Act or the Citizenship Act. He also highlighted that he had lived in India since the age of two and had deep familial, marital, educational and professional ties to the country, with no criminal antecedents.

Authorities, however, issued the departure notice invoking Sections 7(2)(c) and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. These provisions empower the government to restrict a foreign national’s continued stay in India and direct their removal in specified circumstances.

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Khan, nephew of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, has contended that the decision was taken without proper consideration of the circumstances and amounted to the arbitrary targeting of a public figure. He has sought urgent interim protection against the notice and its eventual cancellation.

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