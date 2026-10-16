Imran Khan’s 11-Year Comeback At Risk? Adhure Hum Adhure Tum Release May Be Delayed Amid ‘Leave India’ Notice

Imran Khan’s Comeback Film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum May Face Delay Amid ‘Leave India’ Notice |

Actor Imran Khan has reportedly been asked by Mumbai Police to leave India by October 28. Amid the development, reports suggest that his upcoming film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum could face a delay in its release. The film was reportedly targeted to premiere on Netflix in December 2026, but the makers are now said to be reconsidering their plans.

Imran is set to return to acting after an 11-year hiatus with Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. According to a report by Mid-Day, the film's makers are considering putting promotional activities on hold following the notice asking the actor to leave India. The report further stated that the team is discussing a possible postponement of the release.

A source quoted by the publication said, “The plan was to begin promotions after Diwali and build towards the release. Now, however, a deferment is being discussed.” The makers are reportedly reluctant to launch the promotional campaign until they have greater clarity on Imran's situation.

What action is Imran Khan's team taking?

Imran's team is reportedly preparing to challenge the notice directing him to leave India by October 28. His lawyer, Zulfiqar Memon, said that they were preparing for a legal battle against the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) order and the police summons linked to the actor’s participation in a protest in Mumbai.

His legal team is also questioning the claim that he actively participated in the protest. His lawyer reportedly argued that Imran was merely passing through Nana Chowk when barricades were put up and media personnel approached him. They are reportedly seeking CCTV footage to establish his movements and determine whether he was actively involved in the demonstration.

The action against actor Imran Khan stems from his participation in a protest in Mumbai on October 10, 2026, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The actor, who is a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, was detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration and later released. The controversy escalated after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya complained to the police, alleging that Imran's participation in a political protest violated rules governing foreign nationals and OCI cardholders.