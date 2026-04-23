Aamir Khan's Nephew Imran Khan To Star In Ashneer Grover's Biopic? Actor Reveals

Imran Khan Reacts To Report Of Starring In Ashneer Grover Biopic | Instagram

Shark Tank India and BharatPe's co-founder, Ashneer Grover's biopic, has been in the news for the past few days. According to reports, Aamir Khan will be seen playing the lead role in film, and Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in to star as Grover's wife in the biopic. The movie will reportedly be produced and directed by Shraddha's rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody.

Meanwhile, a recent report in Midday claimed that Aamir's nephew did a look test for a pivotal role in the movie, and the makers were quite impressed, as the actor perfectly fit the part. However, while talking to Hindustan Times, Imran denied the report.

He said, "I have not even heard of this project. This is not true." So, for now, it is clear that Imran is not a part of the film.

While there have been multiple reports about the casting of Ashneer Grover's biopic, the makers have not yet announced the film officially.

Imran Khan Comeback

Meanwhile, Imran made his acting comeback earlier this year with Vir Das-starrer Happy Patel, in which he had a cameo. His next film as a lead actor will be Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

The movie will premiere on Netflix, but the release date has not been announced yet.

Shraddha Kapoor-Aamir Khan Age Gap

Since the day the report of Shraddha starring opposite Aamir in Grover's biopic came out, on social media there has been a discussion about the age gap between them. Aamir is 61 years old and Shraddha is 39, so the age gap between them is 22 years.

Aamir Khan Upcoming Movies

Aamir is yet to announce his next film as an actor. But, he is gearing up for the release of his production venture, which stars his son Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi.